Illinois COVID-19 Update: State reports 782 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

IDPH reported a total of 1,210,113 COVID-19 cases, including 20,955 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Sunday night, 1,112 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 227 patients were in the ICU and 95 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 39,145 specimens for a total of 19,170,243 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 8-14 is 2.6%.
RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
A total of 4,623,735 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,038,635.
WATCH: Gov. Pritzker signs 'transformation' bill, improving healthcare equity
IDPH reports that a total of 4,102,810 vaccine doses have been administered, including 354,773 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 102,147 .
When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?
RELATED: United Center COVID vaccine sign-up continues with appointments available on Zocdoc
The deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 80s
-Peoria County: 1 male 60s
-Will County: 1 female 70s