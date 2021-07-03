better government association

Energy bill Illinois: BGA debunks possible Pritzker opponent's claim of 'clean' downstate coal plant

Illinois energy legislation 2021: Republican Rodney Davis could run against Gov. JB Pritzker
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BGA debunks possible Pritzker opponents' claim of 'clean' coal plant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Better Government Association is digging into a claim made by a possible opponent to Gov. JB Pritzker in the next gubernatorial election.

State lawmakers ended their June meeting without deciding on Pritzker's proposal to make Illinois a renewable energy state by 2050.

The plan would close coal-fired power plants by 2035, which would address climate change and pollution issues.

Potential Republican gubernatorial candidate Rodney Davis has stated that the Prairie State power plant near St. Louis is the cleanest coal-powered plant in the country.

But the Better Government Association found that's not the case.

John Chase with the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk more about the issue.

Read the full story at bettergov.org.
