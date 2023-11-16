Governor JB Pritzker to announce Illinois migrant plan

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will unveil an updated plan to help deal with the migrant crisis Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will unveil an updated plan to help deal with the migrant crisis in Illinois Thursday.

That announcement comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Wednesday of some migrant policy change coming to Chicago. The mayor announced a new 60-day shelter stay limit for migrants.

RELATED: Chicago migrants will have 60-day limit to shelter stays, Mayor Johnson announces

Sources tell ABC 7 migrants could stay longer if they're taking steps to find housing and work.

Wednesday night Mayor Johnson also made a pledge to put Chicagoans first.

"A promise to never sacrifice the needs of Chicagoans in support of those who wish to become Chicagoans. Chicago, I heard you, and I hear you," he said.

The city also established an entry point and landing zone for migrants.

The mayor said bus companies will be cited and fined for dropping off in unauthorized areas.