All IDES Illinois locations open to in-person unemployment services

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- All Illinois Department of Employment Security locations are now open for in-person services by appointment only.

The latest locations to open are in Burbank, Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, Joliet and Aurora.

In-person services include job search help and assistance with unemployment claims.
IDES centers in Effingham, Ottawa, Peoria, Quincy, Rock Island and Springfield, Rockford, Harvey, Champaign, Mt. Vernon, Belleville, Wheeling and Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood previously reopened for in-person services.

In-person services are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the IDES scheduling hotline at 217-558-0401.

No locations are open for walk-ins, and those without an appointment will be given information on how to make one.
