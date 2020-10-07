Illinois State Police: 1 fatally shot in struggle with trooper over gun during Harvey traffic stop

By
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after being shot in a struggle over a firearm with Illinois State Police during a traffic stop in south suburban Harvey Wednesday morning,

Illinois State Police said troopers made a traffic stop at 147th and Halsted streets at about 12:28 a.m.

A male passenger attempted to get into the driver's side of the SUV a trooper saw a gun in his waistband, police said.

There was a struggle over the gun, which went off and struck the passenger, police said. The troopers were not shot and did not fire their weapons, police said.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

After the shooting, the SUV rolled forward and hit a trooper, who police said had minor injuries.

Police were seen investigating an SUV that crashed into a bus shelter near a Walgreens parking lot. Police have blocked off the intersection to traffic.

Illinois State Police District 15 is investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harveycar crashshootingillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet contractor in trouble with the law again
Chicago restaurants' hopes crushed after Trump halts stimulus talks
Early voting sites open across Cook County
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Woman says she was fired from Hobart YMCA for BLM messages on personal car
Chicago voted 'Best Large City' for 4th year by Condé Nast poll
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
Show More
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
Chicago mob's 'Marlborough Man' wants out of sentence early
Jail employees forced inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, mild Wednesday
Second City for sale, 2nd time in 60 years
More TOP STORIES News