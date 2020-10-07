Illinois State Police: 1 fatally shot in struggle with trooper over gun during Harvey traffic stop

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after being shot in a struggle over a firearm with Illinois State Police during a traffic stop in south suburban Harvey Wednesday morning,
Illinois State Police said troopers made a traffic stop at 147th and Halsted streets at about 12:28 a.m.
A male passenger attempted to get into the driver's side of the SUV a trooper saw a gun in his waistband, police said.
There was a struggle over the gun, which went off and struck the passenger, police said. The troopers were not shot and did not fire their weapons, police said.
The passenger was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
After the shooting, the SUV rolled forward and hit a trooper, who police said had minor injuries.
Police were seen investigating an SUV that crashed into a bus shelter near a Walgreens parking lot. Police have blocked off the intersection to traffic.
Illinois State Police District 15 is investigating the incident.
