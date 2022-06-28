primary election

Illinois primary 2022: Governor Pritzker expected to cruise to victory over Beverly Miles

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pritzker expected to cruise to victory in Illinois primary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is not running unopposed in the Illinois 2022 primary election; he has a challenger in West Side nurse and activist Beverly Miles, who is also a military veteran. But Pritzker is still expected to cruise to victory.

The governor and his wife MK cast their votes Tuesday morning at a polling place on the city's North Side, not far from their Gold Coast home.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: See Illinois Primary election results

For months, instead of focusing on his lone primary challenger, Pritzker has had his eye on the Republican primary. He, along with the Democratic Governors Association, has spent millions of dollars on campaign ads to raise the profile of State Senator Darren Bailey.

The governor is betting that Bailey, a staunch conservative, will be a less formidable November opponent than a more moderate Republican.

READ MORE: Darren Bailey appears poised for victory in Illinois governor GOP primary

Pritzker is already painting his general election candidacy as a fight against extreme ideology.

"If people show up and vote and make sure to vote for pro-choice, pro-voting rights, pro-civil rights Democrats, then we can finally, finally secure people's future and especially here in the state of Illinois," the governor said.

Earlier in the day, Pritzker greeted diners at Manny's Deli in the South Loop, where he was joined by some other statewide Democratic candidates.

The governor is holding a primary election night gathering at the Marriott Marquis Hotel near McCormick Place. It's billed as the official kickoff of his general election campaign.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagosouth loopprimary electionvotingjb pritzkergovernordemocrats
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Illinois Primary Election Results | Watch Live
Darren Bailey appears poised for victory in IL governor GOP primary
Chicago sees low early voting turnout for Illinois primary
2022 Illinois Primary Election Results
TOP STORIES
Illinois Primary Election Results | Watch Live
Darren Bailey appears poised for victory in IL governor GOP primary
Traffic at standstill after 1 seriously hurt in I-294 crash, ISP says
Secretary of state candidates seek nomination to replace Jesse White
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Florida man dies saving teen from Lake Michigan in Indiana
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Show More
MI court drops Flint water charges against ex-governor, others
Teen biker struck, killed by delivery driver on SW Side: authorities
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Wisconsin's governor, AG sue to block state's abortion ban
Woman who allegedly killed sister, had son help dump body in custody
More TOP STORIES News