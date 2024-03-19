Bring Chicago Home referendum faces 1st major test on Chicago ballot in primary election

The most hotly debated referendum on the Illinois primary ballot is Bring Chicago Home, a real estate transfer tax change that would fund the city's fight against homelessness.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a full court press Tuesday to closing time for the Bring Chicago Home referendum.

The small progressive army of union workers, public school teachers and advocates for Chicago's unhoused populations fanned out across the city in force, trying to drive up votes for the ballot referendum.

Here's how it works: Bring Chicago Home proposed creating three tax brackets for property sales, applied to sales below $1 million, between $1 million and $1.5 million, and over $1.5 million.

Property sales under $1 million would see a slight cut to their transfer tax, while properties over $1 million and $1.5 million would be taxed at an increased rate on revenue over the respective benchmark.

"We're trying to equalize the tax burden not on the rich. Put it on the rich, because it's now on the poor in the middle income," said Janette Wilson of Rainbow PUSH.

Progressive Democrats say the increase tax revenue will generate a multimillion dollar fund for programs and affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness in Chicago.

"I shouldn't have 30,000 Chicago Public Schools students that are homeless, and we also have other residents that are unhoused and so we need the resources to be able to make sure that we respectfully house people," said 4th Ward Ald. Lamont Robinson.

But real estate developers, landlords and business groups oppose the referendum.

"The long-standing impact isn't just about affordable housing, it's about building communities and we're not going to be able to do that with taxes like this," said Rhi Prasad, president of commercial sales for Optoin Realty Group.

Multi-million dollar commercial real estate is plodding through a pandemic-induced slog, developers say.

The nonpartisan Civic Federation reviewed the proposed transfer tax increase.

"The downtown loop commercial real estate market will bear double the burden of what it previously or currently is bearing in relation to all real estate transfer taxes," federation president Joe Ferguson said their review found.

After an unsuccessful court battle to keep the transfer tax increase off the ballot, its fate could hinge on the small percentage of primary voters who weigh in.

If Bring Chicago Home passes, there are still hurdles ahead of it.

How the money generated from the change is spent is up to the City Council. If the referendum passes in the primary election, the council must also vote to adopt the ordinance, so theoretically it could be shot down by the city council.

If they do sign off, a Bring Chicago Home advisory board will be created to oversee proposals and distribution of funds to organizations associated with the law.

The board would be comprised of three non-voting ex officio members chosen by virtue of the public office they hold. Five more non-voting members would be appointed from public and private sectors and termed "designated members." The remaining 15 members of the board would be appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago City Council to serve three year terms. They would be the ones holding voting powers on the board.

The board would be tasked with engaging in community outreach, and holding public meetings to discuss spending recommendations. They then would present the mayor and council with those recommendations no later than May 31 of each year.

They also would be responsible for creating the ordinance's goals and measure its success.