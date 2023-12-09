19-year-old woman dies after crash; car fled police, hit 5 parked cars in Marquette Park, police say

A woman has now died from a crash in what Illinois State Police said involved a car that fled from police and hit five parked cars in Marquette Park Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman has now died following a crash Thursday night in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood after the car fled from police.

At about 11:28 p.m., state troopers spotted a car driving recklessly west on 71st Street at Union Avenue, police said.

It was not immediately known if the woman was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle. She died after being taken to a hospital.

Troopers said they tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into five parked cars at 71st Street and Francisco Avenue, police said.

At first, state police said there was a chase, but they later said no state police units were in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Another suspect inside the car was injured and also transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with serious injuries, police said. No troopers were injured.

Meanwhile authorities said they recovered a gun from the suspect's car. Police also said the car was not stolen.

