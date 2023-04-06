Illinois treasurer returns $22.7M in unclaimed property back to owners

On National Unclaimed Property Day, the Illinois Treasurer's Office wants residents to check if they have any cash or property that belongs to them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced that $22.7 million in unclaimed property was returned to their rightful owners last month. Over 11,000 claims were paid during the month of March.

The Illinois State Treasurer's Office has returned $1.6 billion since Frerichs took office in 2015.

Illinois currently holds more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property, Frerichs said. These assets include overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

"I place a priority on reuniting people with money that belongs to them," Frerichs said. "Putting money in people's pockets is a way to help the state's economy. We will hold onto unclaimed property as long as it takes to return it."

To check for unclaimed property, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.