INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 879 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths Monday.
The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 118,322 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,365 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 16,914 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.1%.
RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana
Indiana moved into the final phase of reopening Saturday.
Merrillville resident Nikki Laster said she could not be happier about the reopening as she enjoyed the relaxed restrictions over breakfast with a friend.
"It was great. It was one thing to have to wear these masks all day, but to get out and smell the fresh air and see the scenery, it was great," Laster said.
Nearly three months after suspending Indiana's reopening plan, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced the state will move to the final phase -- Stage 5.
Moving into the final phase means restaurants, bars and fitness centers can fully open, but with guidelines in place.
Gatherings of more than 500 people will still need the state's approval and Indiana's statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.
A statewide mask mandate will remain in place until at least October 17.
Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Indiana mask mandate to remain in place through October 17
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More