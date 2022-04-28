Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way Indiana Toll Road crash; some lanes closed

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and a man seriously injured early Thursday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Gary, Indiana State Police said.A woman was going east in the westbound lanes about 3:30 a.m. when she hit another vehicle at westbound mile marker 5. The woman died, and the man is seriously injured, police said.All westbound lanes are closed from Cline Avenue to Calumet Avenue and are expected to remain closed for several hours.Traffic is being diverted at Exit 10 (Cline) and Exit 17 (Gary East).Emergency crews are on the scene.Drivers in the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.About 1 mile of traffic has become stuck behind the crash investigation, and two badly damaged vehicles could be seen on the road.State police did not immediately provide any identifying information about those involved in the fatal crash.