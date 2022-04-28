fatal crash

Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way Indiana Toll Road crash; some lanes closed

Indiana traffic: Westbound lanes closed from Cline Avenue to Calumet Avenue after deadly crash
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way crash in NW Indiana

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and a man seriously injured early Thursday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Gary, Indiana State Police said.

A woman was going east in the westbound lanes about 3:30 a.m. when she hit another vehicle at westbound mile marker 5. The woman died, and the man is seriously injured, police said.

All westbound lanes are closed from Cline Avenue to Calumet Avenue and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 10 (Cline) and Exit 17 (Gary East).

RELATED: VIDEO: School bus with 23 students inside flips over when street racer causes crash

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

About 1 mile of traffic has become stuck behind the crash investigation, and two badly damaged vehicles could be seen on the road.

State police did not immediately provide any identifying information about those involved in the fatal crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garycar crashfatal crashwrong waycrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
2 killed in crash following East Chicago police chase, officials say
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death
TOP STORIES
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Man in custody, charges pending in deadly Brickyard Mall shooting
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
Alderwoman calls for investigation into City Clerk Anna Valencia
National security questions after teen accused in mosque attack plot
Ambulance thief tells judge he has depression, anxiety
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
City of Chicago opens applications for transit, gas cards
Monk accused of sexually abusing Marmion Academy student
Hotel sued after giving guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News