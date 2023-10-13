The family of Natalie and Judith Raanan, Evanston residents believed to be among the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, are praying for their safe return

Evanston mother, daughter held hostage by Hamas in Gaza 'are alive,' relative says

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A relative of a north suburban mother and daughter said the two "are alive" after being taken by Hamas and held hostage in Gaza.

Uri Raanan told the ABC7 I-Team Friday that he was contacted directly by the Israeli government regarding the status of his teenage daughter Natalie Raanan and ex-wife Judith Tai Raanan.

The pair were visiting family in southern Israel on Saturday when they went missing.

Natalie Raanan, who is 17 and will turn 18 later this month, just graduated from Deerfield High School, Uri Raanan said.

No further information was immediately available about the hostages.

A prayer vigil was held in Evanston Thursday for Natalie and Judith.

"I want them to come back alive because they're innocent and loving, and they didn't do anything, just innocent," said aunt Sigal Zamir.

"Kind person. She's a sweetheart. She loves animals, liked life, liked friends, typical teenager," said uncle Avi Zamir.

Judith Raanan is described as a devout, kind and generous person.

"Judith, we're thinking of you, of your resilience, your hope, your love, your generosity, your faith and strength," said her friend Yehudis Hecht.

Natalie's family on her father's side said they've been in contact with the Israeli government and received confirmation that she's now officially regarded as a hostage, but could not tell ABC7 if Judith's direct relatives have received similar confirmation.

"We hope and pray they are together. Both of them," Avi Zamir said.