Wine tasting Chicago: Lincoln Park business putting focus on wine made by women

J9 Wine Bar on Halsted Street in Lincoln Park is putting a focus on wine made by women. They offer tastings on Mondays, featuring wine chips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago was talking about Female Flights that have nothing to do with planes on Monday morning.

A women-owned wine bar in Chicago is putting the focus on wine made by women.

Johnna Battaglia with J9 Wine Bar joined ABC7 to talk more about it.

Battaglia selects the wines for the Lincoln Park spot, and Monday is ladies' night, featuring wine flights.

J9 started small but expanded during the COVID pandemic, Battaglia said.

She said J9 also offers snacks with their wine.

J9 is located at 1961 N. Halsted St.