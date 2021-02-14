valentine's day

Valentine's Day wines available for every level of wine drinker, expert says

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is Valentine's Day, and while many spend the day at home, that doesn't mean it can't be special with a nice dinner and bottle of wine.

Lindsey Anderson is the owner and sommelier of Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar in Andersonville. She shared the best wines for every level of wine drinker with us.

For holidays, she recommends sparkling. She knows when most people hear that word, they think champagne.

"Champagne can be kind of intimidating for some peoples' budgets," says Anderson. "There are definitely alternatives."

She highly recommends a Cava, which is made in Spain. It's made in the same method as champagne but can be much more affordable.

She recommends the Los Monteros Brut Cava.

If you're looking for something sweeter, like a rosé, she recommends a Cremant, which is a sparkling wine made outside the Champagne region in France. One example is

If you're really looking to celebrate, she says go for a true Champagne. She recommends Lanson Brut Black Label Champagne
