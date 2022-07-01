shooting

Reward offered after suburban high school student robbed, killed in Oak Park gas station shooting

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Park and West Side ministers and community activists joined forces to announce a reward for the arrest and conviction of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe's killers...

The 18-year-old recent Oak Park River Forest High School graduate was shot to death during a carjacking last week at this Oak Park BP gas station.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired at a gas station located at 100 Chicago Ave. overnight Wednesday, and found Logan Bledsoe, who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Police said witnesses told them two men approached the woman shortly before 2 a.m., shot her from behind and then took some of her belongings. They then fled in the victim's dark-colored Chrysler.

RELATED: Oak Park River Forest HS student Jailyn Logan Bledsoe killed at gas station, car stolen

"This really touched me. I'm like, I can't believe it happened, I don't understand how it can happen," said Deborah Williams-Thurmond, with the West Side NAACP.

Williams-Thurmond was Logan-Bledsoe's youth advisor at the West Side NAACP, where the teen had grown up going to meetings with her parents and grandparents.

Most recently, Williams-Thurmond says Logan-Bledsoe led the organization's call center for the 2020 Census.

"She taught everybody how to use the phone, taught everybody how to put the data back into the system, so I'm thinking she is going to grow up and be a real jewel for our community," Williams-Thurmond said.

Logan-Bledsoe had planned to attend Howard University in the fall.

But now, as the police investigation continues, activists urge her killer to come forward.

"You, who pulled the trigger, if there is any measure of humanity in you any conscious, any value, turn yourself in," said Cy Fields, Leadership Network co-chair.

Activists and ministers are also calling on others who may know who did it to talk to police

"We can't continue to be afraid of ourselves and our people and harbor criminals. If you see something say something," said Karl Brenson, with the West Side NACCP.

The reward for Logan-Bledsoe started at $5,000 but has since increased after a community member added another $1,000. This comes as a memorial service for Logan-Bledsoe is planned for Saturday.

Surveillance video is aiding in the police investigation, and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist as well. No one is currently in custody.
Police asked anyone with information on the murder to call (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
