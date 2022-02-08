Oscars

Jane Campion scores 2nd best director Oscar nomination, making history

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10

It's a good morning to be Jane Campion.

The director on Tuesday scored the second best director Oscar nomination of her career, entering the history books in the process.

Campion, who was nominated for her film "Power of the Dog," is the first woman to ever be nominated twice in the category. Her first nomination was for the 1993 film "The Piano." That same year, she won an Oscar for best screenplay for the same movie.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Oscar nominations announced; 'Power of the Dog' tops with 12 nods, 'Dune' scores 10
EMBED More News Videos

2022 Oscars (1 of 15)

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



When Campion earned her first nomination, she was only the second woman ever nominated in the category. The first was Lina Wertmüller, nominated for 1976s "Seven Beauties."

In recent years, women have been better represented in the category. Last year was the first time two women -- Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") and Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") -- were nominated in the category in the same year. Zhao ultimately took home the trophy.

EMBED More News Videos

Chloé Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards. Zhao won the Oscar for best director for "Nomadland," becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.



Other woman nominated in the category include Sofia Coppola ("Lost in Translation"), Greta Gerwig (2017s "Lady Bird") and Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker"), the first woman ever to win best director.

This year, Campion faces off in the category against Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car"), Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") and Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story").

Spielberg previously beat out Campion in this category in 1994 with his win for "Schindler's List."

Mark your calendars: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.


The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesmovie newsotrc
RELATED
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao becomes 2nd woman to win best director
OSCARS
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
2022 Oscar nominations full of surprises
Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Olivia Colman, more react to nominations
Why 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' didn't get an Oscar nomination
TOP STORIES
Suburban parents plan protests, lash out at schools with mask mandates
What Drew Peterson claims in bid to toss conviction
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Chicago woman charged in Oakbrook mall smash-and-grab
Skokie approves Carvana tower near migratory bird path
Records 'improperly' taken from White House found at Trump's club
Construction on Jane Byrne Interchange to wrap up this year: IDOT
Show More
Governor's press conference upstaged by Dan Ryan shooting
Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Olivia Colman, more react to nominations
How to safely store your COVID vaccine data on your smartphone
2 found dead in Old Irving Park fire: CPD, CFD
2 young men killed in Batavia crash ID'd; family of 3 injured
More TOP STORIES News