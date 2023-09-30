WATCH LIVE

Carmel Catholic High School inducts ABC7 reporter Jasmine Minor into athletics hall of fame

Minor was the Illinois Girl's Tennis Singles State Champion in 2010

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 30, 2023 3:48AM
ABC7 reporter Jasmine Minor inducted into HS athletics hall of fame
ABC7 reporter Jasmine Minor was inducted into Carmel Catholic High School's athletic hall of fame Friday for her 2010 state tennis championship.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 race and culture reporter Jasmine Minor was inducted into her alma mater's athletic hall of fame Friday.

Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein selected Minor for her 2010 state tennis championship. She and another athlete are the first Black women to be inducted into the school's hall of fame

They were honored Friday evening during Carmel's homecoming game.

RELATED | 'Kevin Minor Legacy Fund' aims to break barriers for young women playing tennis

Minor went on to play tennis at the University of Oregon. She recently joined ABC7 Chicago earlier this year.

