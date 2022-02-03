Jason Van Dyke expected to be released from prison Thursday; Protests to call for federal charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jason Van Dyke is expected to be released from prison Thursday and protests are planned to call for federal charges against the former Chicago police officer in the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 81 months, or six years and nine months, in prison for shooting and killing McDonald in 2014. But he will have served less than half that when he is released.

Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, released more than a year later, was a key piece of evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country.

Several community groups and activists are planning to protest at Federal Plaza. They want to see Van Dyke back behind bars.

The groups, including Reverend Jesse Jackson and The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Father Pfleger from Saint Sabina, Black Lives Matter Chicago and others. Many people including politicians are calling for the Department of Justice to file federal charges against Van Dyke.

Relatives of Laquan McDonald support the calls for federal charges, saying the prison time Van Dyke served, wasn't enough.

At 3:30 p.m., protesters will deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding federal civil rights charges be brought against Van Dyke.

The ABC7 I-Team has learned that top security officials in Chicago even met with downtown business officials to discuss security concerns in the event of any civil disturbances.

