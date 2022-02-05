Better Government Association provides insight into Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker unveiled his $45 billion spending plan earlier this week hoping to help people struggling with inflation.It calls for up to $300 in property tax rebates and suspending the grocery sales tax for a year. It also allocates $500 million to the state's pension system.John Chase with the Better Government Association joined ABC7 to discuss the organization's closer look at the governor's plan."It's a good effort by the governor," Chase said. "But there's still a long way to go on the state's massively underfunded pension system."