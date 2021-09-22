Family, police seek information on missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Gabby Petito case is sparking an interest in other unsolved missing persons' cases, including the disappearance of Illinois State University grad student, Jelani Day.
Police and family are hoping someone may know something about Day, who has been missing since late August.
The 25-year-old was reported missing in Bloomington, Illinois, on August 25.
His car was found a day later in a wooded area about 60 miles away near Peru in LaSalle County.
"What I want them to do, is to realize that Jelani is everybody, so he could be your brother, he could be your cousin, he could be your nephew, he could be a grandson. And you want somebody to look for him or somebody to find him, and that's all I want. I want my son," Jelani's mom, Carmen Bolden Day, told GMA.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 4342548
