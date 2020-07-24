Jerry Taft, ABC7 meteorologist for 33 years, remembered by colleagues

Taft, who served as an ABC7 meteorologist for over three decades, died peacefully Thursday night. He was 77.
RELATED: Jerry Taft, ABC7 meteorologist for 33 years, dies at 77
Jerry had retired in 2018, announcing he was ready to spend more time with his family and play golf in Florida. Jerry is survived by his wife Shana and his children Skylar, Storm, Dana and Jay.
When Jerry came to ABC7, he was part of the first morning show with Alan Krashesky.
"What made him so likeable to so many of us is that whenever he made a mistake on the air, whenever he had that laughter, and sometimes a laughing fit for us on the air, you couldn't help but find, and relate to him and say, 'I just want to hang with this guy,'" Krashesky said.
Jerry Taft Remembrance: Looking back at when he burst into uncontrollable laughter
"Nothing tripped him up, and if it did, Jerry had an ability to take it through," Krashesky added. "That transparency, to just have us relate. He was human. He didn't try to cover it up. He didn't get embarrassed."
Meteorologist Tracy Butler said Jerry was instrumental in her joining the ABC7 Chicago team.
It is with a very heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear Jerry Taft with you. Jerry was instrumental in my coming to @ABC7Chicago I can hear that laugh. Wow...I can hear that laugh. Miss you, pal. My deepest sympathy to his family. pic.twitter.com/ZoQN91xvTL— Tracy Butler (@TracyButlerABC7) July 24, 2020
"I can hear that laugh," Butler said.
She recalled his work with the March of Dimes Sunshine Rally.
"Jerry was dedicated to the March of Dimes for decades and the Sunshine Rally was a rally where we would all gather in the month of April and meteorologists from throughout the Chicago area would come together and give a forecast for the big March of Dimes Walk. Jerry spearheaded this for years and I know he is so well respected by meteorologists in this city and around the country as well," Butler said.
VIDEOS: Reflecting on Jerry Taft's Weather Career
Butler remembers Jerry as always being "on the forefront of technology."
"I think he was one of the first on Twitter in our station, and boy some of his early posts were certainly comical. So many of us remember him for that laugh," Butler said.
Traffic/Transportation Anchor Roz Varon also remembers Jerry's famous laugh.
Celebrating the life of Jerry Taft who passed away last night. One of my fav pics as @KrasheskyABC7 @KathyBrockABC7 and I tried to recreate a promo picture from the early ‘90s! Missing you, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/GpWwLvxqkm— Roz Varon (@rozvaronABC7) July 24, 2020
"I can hear it, I will always hear it. You will never forget it because it was so infectious. He'd start laughing, you'd start laughing and you couldn't stop laughing," Varon said.
WATCH: Windy City Live remembers Jerry Taft
We laughed til we cried . Now just crying pic.twitter.com/2nHNbogfVd— MARK GIANGRECO (@MarkGiangreco7) July 24, 2020
Incredibly Sad day for our abc7chicago family — Jerry Taft was such a delight —to work with & call friend♥️his laughter was contagious & he is greatly missed. Praying we are all comforted by sweet memories.♥️ https://t.co/xiefqoCEB6— Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) July 24, 2020
Kind. Genuine. With a laugh we’ll never forget. RIP @jerrytaft https://t.co/oTYdkSalxU— Eric Horng (@EricHorngABC7) July 24, 2020
We lost a great friend, meteorologist, husband, dad, pilot, amazing golfer, & the BEST laugh Chicago TV has ever known. This is one of my fav moments. We still don’t know why he was laughing..it was a common occurrence w @jerrytaft 😂 @ABC7Chicago @MarkGiangreco7 @RonMagersABC7 pic.twitter.com/CwyFXzvTfT— Ryan Chiaverini (@RyanChiaverini) July 24, 2020
A sad day for our @abc7chicago family, with the passing of longtime meteorologist & Chicago legend #JerryTaft. Unfortunately, I did not get to work very long with Jerry, but quickly learned his laughter and kindness were bound to make you smile! Rest In Peace, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/29AmfyhhUg— Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) July 24, 2020