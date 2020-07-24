Society

Jerry Taft, ABC7 meteorologist for 33 years, remembered by colleagues

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago colleagues are remembering former meteorologist Jerry Taft for his sense of humor, his ability to poke fun at his own mistakes and his unique laugh.

Taft, who served as an ABC7 meteorologist for over three decades, died peacefully Thursday night. He was 77.

RELATED: Jerry Taft, ABC7 meteorologist for 33 years, dies at 77

Jerry had retired in 2018, announcing he was ready to spend more time with his family and play golf in Florida. Jerry is survived by his wife Shana and his children Skylar, Storm, Dana and Jay.

When Jerry came to ABC7, he was part of the first morning show with Alan Krashesky.

"What made him so likeable to so many of us is that whenever he made a mistake on the air, whenever he had that laughter, and sometimes a laughing fit for us on the air, you couldn't help but find, and relate to him and say, 'I just want to hang with this guy,'" Krashesky said.

Jerry Taft Remembrance: Looking back at when he burst into uncontrollable laughter
"Nothing tripped him up, and if it did, Jerry had an ability to take it through," Krashesky added. "That transparency, to just have us relate. He was human. He didn't try to cover it up. He didn't get embarrassed."

Meteorologist Tracy Butler said Jerry was instrumental in her joining the ABC7 Chicago team.



"I can hear that laugh," Butler said.

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler reflects on her memories working with Jerry Taft.



She recalled his work with the March of Dimes Sunshine Rally.

"Jerry was dedicated to the March of Dimes for decades and the Sunshine Rally was a rally where we would all gather in the month of April and meteorologists from throughout the Chicago area would come together and give a forecast for the big March of Dimes Walk. Jerry spearheaded this for years and I know he is so well respected by meteorologists in this city and around the country as well," Butler said.

VIDEOS: Reflecting on Jerry Taft's Weather Career


(1 of 8)

Watch Jerry Taft's final forecast on ABC7.



Butler remembers Jerry as always being "on the forefront of technology."

"I think he was one of the first on Twitter in our station, and boy some of his early posts were certainly comical. So many of us remember him for that laugh," Butler said.

Tracy Butler and Roz Varon share memories of Jerry Taft, who died Thursday night at 77.



Traffic/Transportation Anchor Roz Varon also remembers Jerry's famous laugh.



"I can hear it, I will always hear it. You will never forget it because it was so infectious. He'd start laughing, you'd start laughing and you couldn't stop laughing," Varon said.

WATCH: Windy City Live remembers Jerry Taft
Windy City Live's Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini remember ABC7 meteorologist Jerry Taft.











