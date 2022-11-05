Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia running for mayor of Chicago, sources say

Who is running for mayor of Chicago? Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia could join the race against Lori Lightfoot before Election Day in February.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's will make a second run for mayor, sources tell ABC7 Eyewitness News.

He has also begun raising money through the ActBlue website, the sources said.

Garcia admitted recently that he had been considering a run and had commissioned a poll that showed while Mayor Lori Lightfoot would beat him in the crowded field for the February election 22% to 14%, in the April runoff, Garcia would beat Lightfoot 43% to 34%.

That's not surprising with his name recognition. But Garcia would face a number of hurdles.

"Well, time he's getting into the race fairly late. Petitions are due later this month. He hasn't officially declared and won't be able to at least until next week, he hasn't had a chance to raise a lot of money or get his message out. He's kind of behind the eight ball," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

Then, there's the issue of Garcia's progressive base that helped him get to the run off in 2015. Those groups may have moved on because Garcia was unwilling to make a decision sooner.

SEE ALSO | Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson enters Chicago mayor election

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson has already lined support from of number of unions that previously had supported Garcia. The CTU made it clearer that even if Garcia gets in, it will stick with Johnson.

"Having bold, progressive leadership that's ready to lead today is something that the residents of Chicago deserve and they want," said Johnson said.

Sources told ABC7 that Garcia is expected to make a formal announcement next week.