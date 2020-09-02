jobs hiring

IDOT careers: IL seeking snowplow drivers

Illinois Department of Transportation jobs: Some program participants go on to become full-time employees
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal snowplow driver positions.

Through the department's annual "snowbird" program, temporary snowplow drivers are hired every year on a full-time and on-call basis. IDOT plows more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season, according to the state.

"The calendar says September, but snow-and-ice season will be upon us before we know it, as well as a great opportunity to help serve the public," Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "The snowbird program provides a vital service, but also opens the door to earn some extra income and possibly a lifelong career with IDOT."



In some instances, participants in the program have become full-time employees, state officials said. Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and stay prepared to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including on positions and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and the potential for benefits, visit idot.illinois.gov.
