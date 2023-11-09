Chef Joe Flamm shows how to make sakura pork chop from BLVD Steakhouse

Joe Flamm of Rose Mary and "BLVD" shares his recipe for a sakura pork chop with fennel and apple mostarda.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up as storm with a famous chef who swears this fall dish is home-cook friendly!

Joe Flamm is the mastermind behind the menu at Rosemary and BLVD.

He once won Top Chef on Bravo which ya know, helped him pick up a few fans!

Joined Tracy to help her prepare a Sakura Pork Chop with fennel and apple mostarda.

1 16 oz pork chop

3 oz apple mostarda

1 t fennel pollen

1 t salt

1 t pepper

2 oz fennel diced

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

2 oz butter

1 sprig sage

Preheat over to 425 degrees.

Heat pan on medium high heat, sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. Sear pork chop in pan for about three minutes until golden brown on one side, flip and add butter and sage to pan. Put pork chop in oven for 5-7 minutes, pull out and let rest.

Mix diced fennel and olive oil in small bowl with fennel pollen. Slice pork, top with apple mostarda and fennel olive oil mixture.

For more information, visit www.blvdchicago.com.