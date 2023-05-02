Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson names John Roberson as chief operating officer

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson named John Roberson as his pick for chief operating officer of the city of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson named his chief operating officer on Monday.

John Roberson is his pick. Roberson will be tasked with working closely with city officials, department heads and stakeholders to ensure delivery of services to residents.

"John Roberson brings a vast body of work in government and management to the Mayor's Office, and we are grateful to have him serve in this key role," Mayor-elect Johnson said in his announcement. "I've seen firsthand his ability to execute strategic initiatives and build consensus from a variety of stakeholders, and I look forward to working with him to make city government work for everyone in Chicago."

Roberson most recently served as deputy chief of staff for Cook County. He has more than 20 years of experience in executive and managerial positions, including positions as commissioner of aviation for the city of Chicago and vice president of strategic partnerships for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

"I've dedicated my career to public service, and it's an honor to serve incoming Mayor Johnson in this capacity," Roberson said. "I look forward to working closely with Mayor-elect Johnson to identify our goals and policy priorities to achieve our vision for a safer, stronger city that delivers for residents."

Roberson holds a bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is a lifelong Chicagoan from the South Side.