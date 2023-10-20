Good Samaritan rescues man from burning car in Joliet

A Good Samaritan rescued a man after a fiery car crash on Laraway Road near Paterson. Joliet, IL police bodycam video captured the flames.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Police body cam video captured a fire that was sparked earlier this week when a car hit a light pole in Joliet.

The crash happened on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. on Laraway Road near Paterson Road.

ABC7 has learned that before police arrived, a truck driver, who was passing by, stopped and rescued a man from the burning vehicle, which the concrete pole had fallen onto. That truck driver also tried to put the fire out with his extinguisher.

According to the Joliet Fire Department, the man might not have survived if not for the quick action of that truck driver.

Firefighters eventually put out the blaze.