'This tragedy does not define our family': Cara Esters

One of last remaining members of family slaughtered in Joliet area remembers 'love and laughter'

Cara Esters spoke about her family members killed in shootings in the Joliet, Illinois area last week. The suspect, Romeo Nance, died in Texas.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a large turnout of friends and family on Sunday for a vigil in honor of seven family members killed last week in Will County.

The group gathered on the block where the deadly shootings happened. One of the last remaining members of that family said that is also where so many memories were made, including celebrating holidays and moments with love and laughter.

"This tragedy does not define our family," said Cara Esters, a sister to three of the victims.

Sunday marked a moment of heartbreak and love for the Nance and Ester families.

Joliet investigators accuse Romeo Nance of killing eight people one week ago before he took his own life during a police confrontation in Texas.

Seven of the victims were his close relatives, including his mother, brother, aunt, uncle and three sisters.

Tameka Nance, 47 years old, was the suspect's mother.

Christine Esters, 38 years old, was the suspect's aunt.

William Esters II, 35 years old, was the suspect's uncle.

Joshua Nance, 31 years old, was the suspect's brother.

Alexandria Nance, 20 years old, was the suspect's sister.

Two teen girls, 16 and 14, were also sisters of the suspect.

"They were loved by so many people. They were loving people, a loving family," said Latisha Fox, a family friend.

Cara spoke about how she wants her family to be remembered.

"Love and laughter. My family was all about, and is, and will forever be about love and laughter," she said.

Cara said the house in Joliet on West Acres Road is where her family often celebrated Christmas together, one of her favorite traditions. She said she's finding peace in the fact that her relatives left a lasting legacy behind them.

"They would wake up in the middle of the night to help friends or family. They would give their last to help others, but they might laugh with you about the situation a little bit," she said.

That impact on the community was clear on Sunday as a large crowd gathered to pray and honor the victims.

Many struggled to understand the tragedy, but are thankful for their memories.

"I don't understand this. I don't understand why it happened. The one thing I do know is God is still in control," said Pastor Deon Hayes.

Now, Cara said, her remaining family is small, but mighty as they try to move forward with their loved ones watching over them.

"We'll pick up these pieces, and we will forever remember their names and shout it from the rooftops," she said.

Now, the memorials sit outside the victims' home as Cara says her family will never be forgotten.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support the family.