Joliet family alleges police held grandmother, 4 grandchildren in botched raid for hours

A family is suing the city of Joliet, IL after police allegedly held a grandmother and 4 grandchildren for 6 hours in a botched raid.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Joliet family is suing the city after they were held by police in what they call a botched raid.

An attorney for Adela Carrasco said Joliet police entered her home with guns drawn back in November of 2021, and detained her and her four grandchildren for hours while executing a search warrant.

Her attorney said the warrant was for the home next-door to hers.

They claim police arrested the target of the warrant next-door, and still held the family for six hours.

Carrasco, who is 62, also has a disability, her attorney said.

Joliet police, Will County sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals did not let Carrasco use the bathroom or get her inhaler during the incident, the attorney said.

"This is unacceptable behavior towards young children and an elderly, disabled woman, regardless of the circumstances," Attorney Zach Hofeld said. "There is a modicum of decency and reasonableness with which police must treat the elderly and children. The psychological injuries they suffered as the result of officers' misconduct are profound and will remain with them for the rest of their lives."

Officers also flipped mattresses, pulled clothing out of drawers and cut open couch cushions, the attorney said.

The lawsuit is seeking justice for the defendants' mental pain, suffering and ongoing severe emotional distress.

Joliet officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the federal civil rights lawsuit.

