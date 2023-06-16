Eastbound I-80 in Joliet shut down between Center and Briggs streets for sodium phosphate spill

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet fire officials said a portion of eastbound I-80 from Center Street to Briggs Street is closed due to a hazardous materials spill.

The materials spilled at I-80 and Richards around 1 p.m. when Illinois State Police said a semi truck was involved in a single vehicle crash. The semi-trailer is leaking sodium phosphate, which is a corrosive liquid.

There is no immediate threat to anyone in the area, but all eastbound lanes of the highway are now shut down between Center St. and Briggs St. until the spill can be cleaned up.

All motorists should avoid the area of I-80 and Richards Street until the all clear is given.

Neither fire officials nor state police had an estimate for how long the lanes would remain closed. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.