BGA digs into mayor's proposal to hike rates as Joliet water crisis looms

Joliet City Council is expected to approve a massive project to switch its water source from an underground aquier to Lake Michigan

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The Better Government Association is digging into a controversial plan in south suburban Joliet to solve a looming water crisis by tripling rates on homes throughout the area.John Chase with the BGA joined ABC7 Chicago Saturday to talk more about it.He said issues with water can affect many communities across the state.A small but vocal group is protesting Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk's plan to have residents cover the cost.Many believe private businesses should help fill the gap.O'Dekirk said he's willing to listen to other ideas, as well.You can read the full Better Government Association story online at