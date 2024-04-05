Chicago teacher killed in Pulaski Road hit-and-run just 9 days after mother's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago Public Schools educator who was killed in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Road Sunday night is reeling after his mother died just days before.

Charles Mills was a special education classroom assistant at Jones College Prep where he had worked for the past 23 years. Mills' nephew, speaking from Wisconsin, said his family are as brokenhearted as his school community.

"He had spent more years caring for those students than anyone," said his nephew Michael Balkam.

Investigators said the 56-year-old was crossing the street near 64th and Pulaski when he was struck by a red Toyota Camry. The driver did not stop. He died at the scene, just blocks from where he lived, relatives said.

Mills' mother Geraldine Kleon, who his family said lived with her son, died at their home just nine days before Mills' death.

"She died while Charlie was actually getting medication of what grandma sent Charlie to get," Balkam said.

While serving as a teacher assistant at Jones College Prep, the school's principal said Mills also helped with technology for school events and performances. It was through his love of technology that he forged a bond with his nephew, who's now struggling through his grief.

"As painful as it is, I am deeply sorry this happened to you," Balkam said.

Mills' mother will be laid to rest next week, while his funeral arrangements are pending. At this time, police say no one has been arrested for the hit-and-run.