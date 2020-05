Downers Grove teen treks 26.2 miles to raise awareness for Australian firefighters

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Downers Grove teen walked and ran his way to a marathon in the western suburbs Sunday.Josh Ulisano, 17, trekked 26.2 miles in single digit temperatures to raise awareness and show support for firefighters in Australia.Those firefighters have been battled a fierce wildfires across the country for weeks."Over a billion animals have died," Ulisano said. "Firefighters are having a tough time."He said he hopes his challenge will inspire others to do what they can to show support."If I can carry this 50 pound back pack for a marathon, in like teen weather, anyone can do anything they want," he said.Ulisano said he's just doing this to raise awareness right now, but is hoping to get a fundraiser going soon.