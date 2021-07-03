Starved Rock over-capacity for visitors as Chicagoans enjoy 4th of July weekend

Starved Rock State Park parking is at capacity and the site is closed to additional visitors on this July 3 Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/uv0u9dBBw8 — Illinois DNR (@IllinoisDNR) July 3, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10854625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the COVID pandemic essentially cancled the Fourth of July last year, people are gathering all over the Chicago area for fun in the sun with friends and family.

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A busy and fun weekend is ahead for July 4 in the Chicago area, as many people start to celebrate their independence from COVID-19.So many visitors made the journey to Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, parking was at capacity by 1 p.m., and officials said the site was closed to additional visitors.The Chain o' Lakes Marina is expecting to do brisk business this July 4th weekend. Wave runner riders and boaters of all stripes are coming to gas up."It doesn't even compare to last year," said Elizabeth Jaworski. "It's good to get back to normal, get back on the water, have fun and enjoy the holiday."That joy is what so many people in McHenry County are counting on as they ease out of lockdown."Celebrate our freedom, right? We finally have it back, it's Fourth of July, let's have fun," said Steve Hermansson.For Steve Moulis, it means a boon for business; this is the first summer holiday post-vaccinations.But it means something more, too, for a business that's been passed down through the years and survived the pandemic."This is like a ma and pa shop," said Moulis. "I work here with my wife. That's my daughter; my sons are all part of the operation here. I'd be like third generation, kids'll be fourth generation."Over at Jett Funn Watersports Rentals, manager Kevin Lynch said he is booked up."This Fourth of July is gonna be extremely busy," said manager Kevin Lynch. "We've got all of our boats, we've got wave runners, power boats, pontoon boats, fishing boats, deck boats, canoes, kayaks and our hydro bikes all booked up for this weekend."And at Dockers restaurants right on Fox Lake, they're ready for the weekend action."I think because the fireworks, too, we'll have them again this year and we didn't have them last year, so that usually will bring people out," said Justice Haase, who works at Dockers Restaurant.And while Hometown Fest in Palatine looks a bit different, without a fireworks display or parade, everyone was still having a good time."With an 8- and 4-year-old, you are going to do what is safe. They are having a great time whether there are fireworks or not," said Brett Bildstein, a Palatine resident.