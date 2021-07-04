Waukegan man airlifted to hospital after being injured from fireworks accident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An accident involving backyard fireworks sent a man to the hospital.Carman Benson said her grandson was trying to light fireworks in Waukegan. When they did not go off, the grandson, who is in his 20s, went to check on the fireworks and they exploded in his face, according the Benson.The injuries were so bad that the man had to be airlifted to a hospital, Benson said."His face is almost gone," Benson said. "It doesn't make sense why do they sell this kind of stuff for these people to buy, and light fireworks for the kids."Officials warn that sparklers can quickly light a fire as well and ask people to be careful.No additional information is available at the moment.