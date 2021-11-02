Aspiring Evanston model's 2015 Englewood murder still unsolved: 'I want him to be sorry'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The father of a murdered Chicago model is making a new plea for answers six years after her death.Someone shot and killedin November of 2015 and still hasn't been caught."Six years and I have heard nothing - nothing. That's unbelievable to me," said Pryor's father, Alan Nicholas Scott.She was a 20-year-old aspiring model from Evanston who was fatally shot while going to catch the bus after visiting her grandparents in the 7400-block South May Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood."I want him to be sorry for what he did. I want that more than anything. And I want him to understand what he did to me and what he did to my family," Scott said.In 2017, ain the cold case was raised to $30,000.Chicago activist and priest, Father Michael Pfleger, as well as other parents who have lost a child to gun violence, joined in sharing reward flyers as another anniversary of the shooting nears."It's hurts. Like, how we standing here, we don't know if Kaylyn's killer drove past us. Some of the mothers out here don't know if their child's killer has drove past us," said Adrienne Swanigan-Williams with Purpose Over Pain."Stop waiting for somebody else to be the one," Fr. Pfleger said. "You be the one to stand up, everybody knows something."Before leaving Englewood Tuesday, the parents honored Pryor."Green was her favorite color, and she had many things she liked and loved and looked forward to, but she is among those gone too soon.