Kennedy Expressway Phase 2 construction set for next week, IDOT says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kennedy Expressway construction is revving up again.
IDOT officials will give an update on Phase 2 of construction, set to begin next week.
Say goodbye to the Kennedy Express Lanes for a while. They will officially shut down as the next phase of the long roadwork project begins.
It's the second part of the three-year project. Crews will focus on improving the reversible lanes and the large underpass near Hubbard Street.
This phase of the work is starting ahead of schedule thanks to the mild temperatures. Full closure of the Express lanes actually begins next Monday, weather permitting.
The $150 million project will eventually rehab seven-and-a-half miles of the Kennedy from the Edens split south heading downtown.
The work includes improving 36 bridges, the express lanes, replacing overhead signs, upgrading lights, paving and painting.
The Kennedy Expressway officially opened in 1960, and supports an average of over 270,000 vehicles a day.
The work and schedule are highly weather dependent, IDOT said. If any overnight work is canceled due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow.
Also, beginning the week of March 11, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue, IDOT said.
The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour. Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street.
IDOT said this year's work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts shifting to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave in 2025.
IDOT recommends traveling during non-peak hours and utilizing mass transit and using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line and Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line, in particular, as well as Pace.
There are a total of three phases to the plan. Phase two is expected to end by fall 2024.
The plan is to complete the entire project by 2025.