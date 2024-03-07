Kennedy Expressway Phase 2 construction set for next week, IDOT says

Kennedy Expressway construction is revving up with IDOT to give an update on how Phase 2 will impact Chicago traffic.

Kennedy Expressway construction is revving up with IDOT to give an update on how Phase 2 will impact Chicago traffic.

Kennedy Expressway construction is revving up with IDOT to give an update on how Phase 2 will impact Chicago traffic.

Kennedy Expressway construction is revving up with IDOT to give an update on how Phase 2 will impact Chicago traffic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kennedy Expressway construction is revving up again.

IDOT officials will give an update on Phase 2 of construction, set to begin next week.

Say goodbye to the Kennedy Express Lanes for a while. They will officially shut down as the next phase of the long roadwork project begins.

It's the second part of the three-year project. Crews will focus on improving the reversible lanes and the large underpass near Hubbard Street.

This phase of the work is starting ahead of schedule thanks to the mild temperatures. Full closure of the Express lanes actually begins next Monday, weather permitting.

The $150 million project will eventually rehab seven-and-a-half miles of the Kennedy from the Edens split south heading downtown.

The work includes improving 36 bridges, the express lanes, replacing overhead signs, upgrading lights, paving and painting.

The Kennedy Expressway officially opened in 1960, and supports an average of over 270,000 vehicles a day.

Construction schedule

Monday, March 11

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will gradually be reduced to one lane from just before the Edens junction to Irving Park Road (Illinois 19).

At the same time, the reversible express lanes will fully close. They are anticipated to reopen in late fall.

The following intermittent ramp closures also will take place: Inbound Edens: Wilson Avenue; Inbound Kennedy: Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road

Tuesday, March 12

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North (Illinois 64) and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, outbound Kennedy intermittent ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues also will take place.

Wednesday, March 13

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street.

At the same time, the outbound Kennedy between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue also will be reduced to one lane.

Thursday, March 14

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, intermittent outbound Kennedy ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues will also take place.

The work and schedule are highly weather dependent, IDOT said. If any overnight work is canceled due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow.

Also, beginning the week of March 11, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue, IDOT said.

The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour. Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street.

IDOT said this year's work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts shifting to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave in 2025.

IDOT recommends traveling during non-peak hours and utilizing mass transit and using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line and Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line, in particular, as well as Pace.

There are a total of three phases to the plan. Phase two is expected to end by fall 2024.

The plan is to complete the entire project by 2025.