Phase 2 of Kennedy Expressway construction to begin March 11, IDOT says

ABC7 Roz Varon has an update in this week's Traffic Troubleshooter.

ABC7 Roz Varon has an update in this week's Traffic Troubleshooter.

ABC7 Roz Varon has an update in this week's Traffic Troubleshooter.

ABC7 Roz Varon has an update in this week's Traffic Troubleshooter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Phase two of the massive multi-year construction project on the Kennedy Expressway will begin, weather permitting, on Monday, March 11, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

IDOT said an earlier start to the project was made possible by warmer temperatures this spring.

The construction for the $150 million project will resume on Interstate 90/94 from the Edens Expressway junction to Ohio Street.

IDOT said advance work starts the week of March 4 with overnight closures of the reversible express lanes anticipated between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The following week, four consecutive nights of lane and ramp closures will be required in both directions of the Kennedy and Edens expressways, IDOT said.

By 5 a.m. each morning, ramps and lanes that were temporarily closed overnight will reopen. The reversible express lanes will also be closed starting Monday night through late fall, along with the left lane on both inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways, from just before the Kennedy/Edens junction to the reversible express lanes entrance at Montrose Avenue.

Construction schedule

Monday, March 11

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will gradually be reduced to one lane from just before the Edens junction to Irving Park Road (Illinois 19).

At the same time, the reversible express lanes will fully close. They are anticipated to reopen in late fall.

The following intermittent ramp closures also will take place: Inbound Edens: Wilson Avenue; Inbound Kennedy: Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road

Tuesday, March 12

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North (Illinois 64) and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, outbound Kennedy intermittent ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues also will take place.

Wednesday, March 13

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street.

At the same time, the outbound Kennedy between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue also will be reduced to one lane.

Thursday, March 14

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, intermittent outbound Kennedy ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues will also take place.

The work and schedule are highly weather dependent, IDOT said. If any overnight work is canceled due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow.

Also, beginning the week of March 11, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue, IDOT said.

The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour. Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street.

IDOT said this year's work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts shifting to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave in 2025.

IDOT recommends traveling during non-peak hours and utilizing mass transit and using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line and Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line, in particular, as well as Pace.

There are a total of three phases to the plan. Phase two is expected to end by fall 2024.

The plan is to complete the entire project by 2025.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.