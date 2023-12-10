Kennedy Expressway inbound lanes fully reopened; phase 2 of construction to begin spring 2024: IDOT

A holiday miracle for commuters: The Kennedy Expressway could fully reopen as early as Sunday, officials say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first phase of the massive multi-year construction project on the Kennedy Expressway has been completed.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials said all Kennedy Expressway inbound lanes and ramps were fully reopened Sunday morning. The reversible express lanes are back to normal too.

It's great news for those who commute from the city's North and Northwest Sides, and from the north and northwest suburbs. Those drivers have endured months of gridlock and delays since the start of the first year of the $150 million rehab of 7.5 miles of I-90/94.

The project spruced up the expressway's main line and ramps between the Eden's Junction and Ohio Street. The construction also included restoration of dozens of overpasses and upgrades to LED overhead signage.

The Kennedy Expressway opened in November 1960 and carries more than 275,000 motorists every day.

While many are happy the first phase of the project is over, the relief is short-lived. Phase two gets underway in spring 2024, with construction work shutting down the reversible.

The entire rehab project ends in 2025 after a third construction phase concludes on sections of the Kennedy's outbound lanes.