Kenneka Jenkins' mother sues Rosemont hotel for $50M

Kenneka Jenkins' mother has filed a lawsuit asking for $50 million in damages after her daughter was found dead inside a Rosemont hotel freezer.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
The mother of a woman found dead in a hotel freezer in Rosemont has filed a lawsuit asking for $50 million in damages.

Kenneka Jenkins disappeared in September 2017 while attending a party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Surveillance video showed her wandering alone through a kitchen area and toward the freezer.

Her body was found the next day. Relatives and friends questioned whether she was the victim of foul play, but police said her death from hypothermia was an accident.

The lawsuit claims the defendants were negligent because they didn't secure the walk-in freezer or conduct a proper search when Jenkins went missing.

A hotel spokesperson wasn't immediately available to comment Friday.
WATCH: HOTEL SURVEILLANCE VIDEOS OF KENNEKA JENKINS
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
