Family, friends of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Ward to gather for funeral Wednesday

Funeral to be held at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, colleagues and friends will gather Wednesday to remember fallen Chicago Fire Lieutenant Kevin Ward.

He died a few weeks after he was injured while battling a house fire near O'Hare Airport.

Wednesday morning's visitation begins a 9 a.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago. The funeral will be right after that at 11 a.m.

Lieutenant Ward died at Loyola Medical Center after fighting a house fire on August 11 in the 8300-block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Ward was in the basement of the home when he was critically injured, two other firefighters were injured in the fire. Officials say they still don't know exactly what happened in the moments leading up to that first mayday call.

Chicago Fire Dept. lieutenant dies from injuries suffered in house fire near O'Hare

Ward joined the fire department in 1996, and is survived by his sister and father.

There is a traffic alert relating to Wednesday's funeral. Parts of Michigan Avenue will be closed during the procession to the church. That starts at 8:30 a.m. from Engine 98 on East Chicago Avenue.

The procession then heads west on Chicago to Michigan, then will turn north to the church on Chestnut.

It's been a tough year for the Chicago Fire Department. Lieutenant Ward is the third firefighter to die in-the-line-of-duty this year.