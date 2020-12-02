Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney files motion to dismiss 2 charges in Kenosha shooting

The shootings happened in August during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police. Anthony Huber and Joseph Rittenbaum were killed, and Gaige Groskreutz was wounded in the shooting.
The 17-year-old from Antioch is facing six criminal counts including first degree reckless homicide, first degree intentional homicide, first degree attempted intentional homicide, two counts of first degree reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
Richards has filed motions to dismiss the charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a minor, known as count 6, and one of the two reckless endangerment charges, known as count 2. In both cases, Richards argued that "no reasonable person" could conclude or find that a crime was admitted. As such, he argues that they should be dismissed.
Open carry is legal in Wisconsin, but only for adults aged 18 and over. Dominick Black, 19, has been charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, causing death, for allegedly buying the AR-15 style rifle that Rittenhouse used in the shootings.
ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer pointed out that the charges against Black are very serious and could result in up to six years in prison, especially since the gun was used in two homicides.
"He knew that it couldn't lawfully be purchased in Rittenhouse's name, this really is a straw purchase," Soffer explained. "And the way the law reads it under Wisconsin law, so long as an adult provides a gun to someone he knows isn't entitled to it, a minor, and so long as that gun is later involved in the death of somebody...then the adult faces these charges."
Rittenhouse's attorneys said the teen was acting in self-defense. He was extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin to face charges and has since raised and posted $2 million bail.
The teenager is due back in court Thursday morning for a scheduled pretrial hearing. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.