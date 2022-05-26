fire rescue

La Grange police rescue woman from house fire likely sparked by gas leak

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police officers rescued a woman in her 90s, who was trapped inside a southwest suburban La Grange home after a fire broke out.

Officials said the fire broke out just before 11 p.m., filling the home in the 300-block of South Catherine Avenue with smoke.

Police arrived first to the scene and quickly pulled the woman to safety from the second floor.

"Something happened, yes, with the stove, and that ignited, and so they were able to extinguish that, but the police, I think, came in first and pulled my mom out first before the fire department was even here," said James Speir, the woman's son.

The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to Lagrange Memorial Hospital.

Officials believe a gas leak sparked the flames.
