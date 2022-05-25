chicago proud

La Grange Park paramedics reunited with baby they helped deliver on apartment floor

La Grange park police, other first responders worked together to safely deliver baby right on floor of apartment
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
La Grange Park first responders reunited with baby they delivered

LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- La Grange Park first responders were reunited Tuesday with a baby they helped deliver last month.

On April 4, paramedics were called to an apartment on Homestead Road. Once they arrived, they determined the mother in the home would most likely deliver her baby before she could be safely placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

Paramedics, EMTs and police officers worked together to safely deliver the baby right on the floor of the apartment.

RELATED: Carpentersville woman gives birth in car at red light on way to hospital on April Fool's Day

There were no complications for the mother or the baby.

Mom and baby stopped by La Grange Park Fire Station One Tuesday so the EMTs and paramedics could officially meet them.
