La Grange Park paramedics reunited with baby they helped deliver on apartment floor

LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- La Grange Park first responders were reunited Tuesday with a baby they helped deliver last month.On April 4, paramedics were called to an apartment on Homestead Road. Once they arrived, they determined the mother in the home would most likely deliver her baby before she could be safely placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.Paramedics, EMTs and police officers worked together to safely deliver the baby right on the floor of the apartment.There were no complications for the mother or the baby.Mom and baby stopped by La Grange Park Fire Station One Tuesday so the EMTs and paramedics could officially meet them.