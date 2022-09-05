Labor Day 2022: Naperville parade organizers focus on safety

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Labor Day parade is underway in west suburban Naperville Monday morning, and security is top-of-mind.

Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Naperville, including Main Street, to hold the annual parade, which is part of the city's annual Last Fling.

There are marching bands, floats, old tractors and more. Naperville is celebrating another long Labor Day weekend festival with the annual event.

Many lined up early to get a good spot.

The Naperville Jaycees, who organize both the parade and the weekend Last Fling fest have said it's a lot of hard work.

"Every year we are always talking to police department, the city to make sure our patrons are safe. That is a very top priority," said Beth Degeeter, co-director of the Naperville Jaycees. "With the things that happened in the past months, we've actually had more meetings and more discussions just to make sure that everyone feels safe and is safe."

The Jaycees said it takes a year to plan the event, and most of it is done by volunteers.

"We've come here every year, and now I bring my kids here," Bobbi Olmstead said. "We sit in the same spot by the bridge, and the front of the parade is always exciting because they have the most candy, which is what the kids like best."

This year's parade marshals included local Special Olympics athletes.