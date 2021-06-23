Lake Shore Drive rename? Council expected to vote on possible change for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago City Council is expected to discuss a controversial proposal Wednesday to rename Lake Shore Drive, in honor of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.Jean Baptiste Point DuSable is a Black man considered by many to be the founder of Chicago.And on Wednesday, City Council is set to decide if Lake Shore Drive should be renamed in his honor.City Council is expected to take a vote on that Wednesday, but it has been a very polarizing issue.Some aldermen claim that the votes are there to change it, but others point to recent polls showing some Chicagoans are against the renaming.The renaming would include the outer portion of Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to 67th Street.The mayor has been opposed to this, and has offered up a different option.She wants the Riverwalk renamed, starting from DuSable Park, with statues and educational markers added that Chicagoans and tourists can see and learn from.But, that's not going to fly with some aldermen, who tell ABC 7 Chicago that a compromise to name the roadway "DuSable Lake Shore Drive" has also fallen apart.So, as it stands now, the vote on naming the Drive after DuSable, and not leaving any part of "Lake Shore" in the name, is what will be before Council on Wednesday.City Council is set to meet at 10 a.m.