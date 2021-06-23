Possible deal to rename Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a possible deal to rename Lake Shore Drive, to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago City Council are reportedly considering an idea to call the street "DuSable Lake Shore Drive."The full council meets Wednesday morning. On the agenda is a push to completely remove "Lake Shore Drive" and rename it solely in honor of DuSable.Some aldermen claim that the votes are there but others point to recent polls showing some Chicagoans are against the renaming.Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward) and Ald. David Moore (17th Ward) both submitted a rule 41 memo saying they intended to call for a vote on the ordinance Wednesday.Moore tells Eyewitness news he is willing to compromise the name change if Black Lives Matter and other aldermen support it.He added he does not want the issue to go back to committee, saying this has gone on long enough.