I-80/94 crash seriously injures truck driver near Lake Station, causing delays, Indiana State Police say

WATCH: Chopper7HD over NW Indiana crash

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- A semitrailer driver was seriously hurt early Tuesday morning in a northwest Indiana crash near Lake Station, state police said.A double-trailer FedEx truck was stopped on eastbound Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street just after 2 a.m. when a second semitrailer rear-ended the first, an Indiana State Police spokesperson said.The driver of the second semitrailer was seriously hurt and airlifted to University of Chicago Hospital, police said. The driver's condition was unknown later Tuesday morning.One lane remains open, while police investigate and debris is cleaned up. One of the trucks was hauling paint, police said.As of about 4:30 a.m., a backup from the crash started before Interstate 65.It was not immediately clear for how long the lanes would be closed, but police said in a Facebook post it could last several hours.