stabbing

Mariano's stabbing victim describes attack by woman linked to 2 other stabbings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Stabbing victim describes attack in Mariano's supermarket by woman wanted by CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jamal Gilbert was stabbed while working at Mariano's supermarket, by a woman who Chicago police have linked to four random attacks.

It was his first day back on the job as a DJ, working a happy hour gig at the Mariano's on Broadway in East Lakeview, the day Chicago lifted its pandemic restrictions.

"I had set up my DJ equipment, was all set and ready to go, and hadn't played my first song yet, and I feel, like, someone pushing me in the back," he recalled.

RELATED: Police warn of woman stabbing people randomly on North Side
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police are warning about three recent cases in which a woman stabbed a person on the North Side for no apparent reason.



He quickly realized it was much more than that.

"The moment I realized I was being stabbed, and I turned around and saw that individual's face, just..." he said.

Gilbert said it was a woman, seemingly filled with rage.

"I think it was just random, the first person that they saw, they wanted to attack," he said.

Police believe it was the same woman, seen on surveillance video at Mariano's that day, who is linked to attacks on three other people around the North Side. The attacks happened in Uptown, Edgewater and Lakeview, at North Marine and Lawrence and then Thorndale and the lakefront on June 5, and on June 9 outside a grocery store in Uptown. Police said she also threatened to shoot someone for no reason.

Police said they believe the attacks are random.

Gilbert hasn't gone back to work. He's still in pain from the stabbings, and understandably traumatized with his attacker still roaming free.

"I'm leery about being in certain places, doing certain things that I would do more freely before," he said.

The suspect was described as a woman, 5 ft. 6 in. to 5 ft. 8 in. tall. If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewchicago crimesupermarketchicago violencesurveillancestabbingchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Tokyo stabbing: Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on train: witnesses
Teen boy seriously hurt in Loop Red Line stabbing: CPD
Arrest made after homeless man stabbed on Pace bus
UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News