WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
break in

Video shows gun store break-in in south suburban Lansing

Friday, February 10, 2023 2:56AM
Burglars caught on video in Lansing gun store
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video captured two burglars breaking into a gun store in south suburban Lansing.

LANSING, Ill. -- Police in south suburban Lansing released video of two men breaking into a gun store early Thursday morning.

The Lansing Police Department, Chicago Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all investigating the break in at Pelcher's Shooters Supply.

There was another break-in at the store on January 25. Police say no guns were taken in either incident.

Investigators say the two break-ins are connected to a burglary at a Canada Goose story on Michigan Avenue.

Police have also released pictures of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150 or leave an anonymous tip at 708-895-7105.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW