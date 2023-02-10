Video shows gun store break-in in south suburban Lansing

Surveillance video captured two burglars breaking into a gun store in south suburban Lansing.

LANSING, Ill. -- Police in south suburban Lansing released video of two men breaking into a gun store early Thursday morning.

The Lansing Police Department, Chicago Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all investigating the break in at Pelcher's Shooters Supply.

There was another break-in at the store on January 25. Police say no guns were taken in either incident.

Investigators say the two break-ins are connected to a burglary at a Canada Goose story on Michigan Avenue.

Police have also released pictures of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150 or leave an anonymous tip at 708-895-7105.

