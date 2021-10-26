Lemont Township barricade situation: 1 in custody after hours-long standoff in home with child

LEMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff with police in unincorporated Lemont Township, Cook County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.The sheriff's office said the incident started at about 9:14 a.m. It last for hours, until shortly before 6 p.m. when the Sheriff's Police Hostage Barricade Team entered the home. The man and the child were not injured, and the man was taken into custody.McCarthy Road was closed in both directions near Walker Road due to the situation.No one else was in the resident, though both man and child were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on charges yet.